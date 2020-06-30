Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House stating that 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible between Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 2. (NEWS file photo)

Around 20 to 40 mm of rain expected in Central Interior over the next three days

Sporadic showers will intensify into rain, at times heavy, tonight or Wednesday morning

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for heavy rain tonight for the Central Interior Region expected to last until Thursday.

Around 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected over the next few days with higher rainfall amounts expected in mountainous regions. Environment Canada noted in the alert that there remains some uncertainty over how much rain will fall during this prolonged weather event as, in addition to widespread synoptic rain, thunderstorms could add a further 15 to 25 mm of rain in a short time.

This event has been caused by a low-pressure system that developed over Southern Alberta on Tuesday, June 30 that is expected to intensify as it moves into Northern Alberta on Wednesday, July 1, funnelling rain across the central interior including 100 Mile House. Sporadic showers will intensify into rain, at times heavy, tonight or Wednesday morning. It should taper off by the morning of Thursday, July 2, but showers should still be expected in the afternoon.

There is also concern that rainfall may raise the already highwaters of the Quesnel River, North Thompson and South Thompson river.

Further rainfall warnings may be issued as the system further develops and more accurate predictions about rainfall are able to be made. To report severe weather send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or via Twitter using the hashtag #BCStorm.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weatherWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Just Posted

Around 20 to 40 mm of rain expected in Central Interior over the next three days

Sporadic showers will intensify into rain, at times heavy, tonight or Wednesday morning

100 Mile RCMP located distraught/suicidal male

Male was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for treatment

Will you be doing something special to celebrate Canada Day with friends or family this year?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Provincial Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum, Bob… Continue reading

CFEC received $15,000 to serve clients during COVID-19

‘We’re very excited of course’

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read