Around 20 to 40 mm of rain expected in Central Interior over the next three days

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House stating that 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible between Tuesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 2. (NEWS file photo)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for heavy rain tonight for the Central Interior Region expected to last until Thursday.

Around 20 to 40 mm of rain is expected over the next few days with higher rainfall amounts expected in mountainous regions. Environment Canada noted in the alert that there remains some uncertainty over how much rain will fall during this prolonged weather event as, in addition to widespread synoptic rain, thunderstorms could add a further 15 to 25 mm of rain in a short time.

This event has been caused by a low-pressure system that developed over Southern Alberta on Tuesday, June 30 that is expected to intensify as it moves into Northern Alberta on Wednesday, July 1, funnelling rain across the central interior including 100 Mile House. Sporadic showers will intensify into rain, at times heavy, tonight or Wednesday morning. It should taper off by the morning of Thursday, July 2, but showers should still be expected in the afternoon.

There is also concern that rainfall may raise the already highwaters of the Quesnel River, North Thompson and South Thompson river.

Further rainfall warnings may be issued as the system further develops and more accurate predictions about rainfall are able to be made. To report severe weather send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or via Twitter using the hashtag #BCStorm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Severe weatherWeather