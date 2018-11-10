Around 1,800 homes affected by power outages stretching from 100 Mile House to Hendrix Lake

Power estimated to be back on by 12:30 p.m.

Almost 1,800 people are affected by a power outage stretching from 100 Mile House to Hendrix Lake and Mahood Lake.

The properties affected are as follows: 5400-5500 block of Kennedy Road, 5500-5600 block of Birchwood Road, 5700 block of Sundman Road P3, 5900 blocks of Thorsteinson Road, 5200-6100 block Upper Horseman Road, 3700-4900 block of Canim Hendrix Road, 2000-3500 blocks of Eagle Creek Road, Kaluza Road p78, 6300 block of Spurraway Drive and the 227 East Subdivision Unit C.

The cause is still under investigation but crews are on-site and power is expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m.

Previous story
5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating
Next story
Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

Just Posted

North Coast figure skater to star in Dancing On Ice

Carlotta Edwards learned to skate in Prince Rupert, before becoming a star with millions of viewers

Blackberry Wood coming to Forest Grove

Originally set for Nov. 8, the show has been pushed back to Nov. 29 at the Community Hall

Gender “X” on IDs

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Cariboo lakes confirmed clear of invasive mussels after testing

“If there is evidence of their presence, immediate action would be taken”

What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

With increasing rent on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, welfare rates would leave less than $6 a week for participants in the adcovacy challenge

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Canada had a few unwell players that didn’t finish Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Swedes, but was not as hard hit by the bug as the Finns were

Most Read