Around 1,800 homes affected by power outages stretching from 100 Mile House to Hendrix Lake

Power estimated to be back on by 12:30 p.m.

Almost 1,800 people are affected by a power outage stretching from 100 Mile House to Hendrix Lake and Mahood Lake.

The properties affected are as follows: 5400-5500 block of Kennedy Road, 5500-5600 block of Birchwood Road, 5700 block of Sundman Road P3, 5900 blocks of Thorsteinson Road, 5200-6100 block Upper Horseman Road, 3700-4900 block of Canim Hendrix Road, 2000-3500 blocks of Eagle Creek Road, Kaluza Road p78, 6300 block of Spurraway Drive and the 227 East Subdivision Unit C.

The cause is still under investigation but crews are on-site and power is expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m.