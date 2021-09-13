Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Armed man in crisis shot dead by Victoria police

Police responded to a man making threats near Victoria’s Mayfair mall Sept. 12

An armed man in crisis was shot dead by a Victoria police officer Sunday (Sept. 12) morning near Mayfair mall after the force says efforts to de-escalate the situation failed.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Saanich police were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue, for a report the man was making threats. While there, police were told the man had also stolen from a nearby liquor store while armed.

Several Victoria police officers also arrived to assist.

VicPD says officers engaged with the man until about 11 a.m. when an interaction occurred. A Victoria police officer shot the man and, despite other officers’ attempts to save him, he died.

READ ALSO: Public inquest launched into death of Victoria man shot by police

No police officers were injured.

“Based on what I know, I have every confidence that our officers acted appropriately based on their training and their experience,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a video statement Sunday night. He added he believes it’s important that no one rushes to judgement before an investigation is complete.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., an agency that probes all police-involved injuries or deaths in B.C., are reviewing the incident. Anyone with information can contact them at 1-855-446-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings

Just Posted

While interpretive programming inside Barkerville Historic Town and Park will be shut down due to COVID-19, the park will be open for visitors to go on self-guided tours. (Barkerville submitted photo - Darren Hull)
Barkerville Historic Town and Park ends programming due to COVID-19

An artist’s concept of the final look of Clinton’s new public works building. (Photo submitted)
Clinton new public works building to be open spring of 2021

Hoodoo Adventures posted this picture of one of their new E-bikes parked in front of the views of the KVR Trail above Naramata. During B.C.'s bike week, how are you getting outside and enjoying the ride? (Hoodoo Adventures Instagram)
E-bike ‘etiquette’ advised for 108

Members of the Timothy Lake Road Community Association receive a $5,000 cheque from Lisa DePaoli, right, of the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation for a boat launch. From left: Bill Rose, Barbara Noiles, and Gail and Wayne Giroday. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Boat launch takes shape on Timothy Lake