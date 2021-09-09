Area restrictions rescinded for Succour Lake and Flat Lake wildfires

BC Wildfire will rescind the area restrictions around the Succour Lake and Flat Lake wildfires today, Sept. 9, as a result of a downturn in the weather and reduced fire activity.

However, as the wildfires are still active, the public is reminded to exercise caution while travelling in those areas, BCWS said in an update.

“Even if an area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area,” the update said. “Before entering any area affected by a wildfire, members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present.

“Trees damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall, while ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.”

Ground crews will continue using forest service roads for suppression activity and the public is reminded to exercise caution when travelling on these roads. Review the resource road user safety guide: http://ow.ly/xRHY50FWsQV



