A special weather statement was issued for the Greater Victoria area as southeasterly winds gusting up to 90km per hour were forecasted as people walk along Willow’s beach in Victoria, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Environment Canada has issued cold and winter storm warnings for several areas in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Arctic outflow, snow and possible freezing rain forecast for parts of B.C.

Chill values nearing -20 C are expected for inland parts of the North Coast

Cold and winter storm warnings have been posted throughout many parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says a cold air mass is expected to settle across much of the south coast on Tuesday, bringing a mix of rain, snow and the risk of freezing rain to Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky Highway, the eastern Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and central and eastern parts of Vancouver Island.

The weather office says strong arctic winds with chill values nearing -20 C are expected for inland parts of the North Coast, including Terrace and Kitimat, while a snowfall warning of up to 15 centimetres covers Atlin, Dease Lake and Teslin.

It says periods of heavy snow are expected to affect travel conditions on high elevation sections of several highways starting Tuesday and lasting until Thursday, with exact snowfall amounts varying between mountain passes.

Storms are expected along parts of the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 and the Trans-Canada from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says driving conditions may change quickly and it is warning that snow may cause reduced visibility for drivers.

—The Canadian Press

