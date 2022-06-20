Appeal of Greater Victoria father’s double-murder conviction begins

Andrew Berry is serving concurrent life sentences for murdering his two daughters

Andrew Berry is appealing his conviction for his daughters’ murders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details about a double murder.

Andrew Berry’s appeal against his conviction for murdering his two daughters begins Monday.

The Oak Bay father was found guilty on both counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of his two children, Aubrey and Chloe Berry, who were found stabbed to death in their beds in Berry’s home on Christmas Day 2017. Chloe was six and Aubrey was four at the time.

Berry was sentenced to life in prison for their deaths. His sentences will be served concurrently and he will be eligible for parole in about two decades.

READ MORE: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

The appeal hearing in Vancouver is being live-streamed to a Victoria courtroom and is scheduled to run through the week.

Berry has maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings, testifying that he had gambling debts, and was attacked in his apartment when the girls were murdered.

READ MORE: Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

During the sentencing hearing, Crown counsel Clare Jennings called Berry’s alternate tale of owing money to a loan shark “completely fabricated” and “self-serving.” The judge presiding over the case agreed, stating that it “defies logic” that the loan shark would kill the children and leave Berry alive.

During victim impact statements read to the court during his sentencing, family, friends, first responders and community members described the utter loss and devastation felt since the girls were murdered.

More to come.

READ MORE: Oak Bay father Andrew Berry guilty in daughters’ murders

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

andrew berryGreater Victoriaoak bay