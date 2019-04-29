B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, April 29, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

Anti-Semitic incidents have skyrocketed in B.C., especially compared to the rest of the country, according to an annual audit by B’nai Brith Canada.

The national advocacy group tracks trends in anti-Semitic hatred and found 374 reported incidents in B.C. last year, up 126.7 per cent over year before, according to a report released on Monday. Quebec and Ontario had the most incidents at 709 and 481, respectively.

The organization lists examples such as Premier John Horgan bestowing a certificate of recognition to an imam and then rescinded it after learning the man has made anti-Semitic comments, as well as swastikas and KKK markings defacing a public bus stop.

More than 2,000 cases of harassment, vandalism and violence were reported in Canada last year – an increase of 16.5 per cent. Harassment was the most prevalent form, with 80 per cent of incidents taking place on social media.

READ MORE: Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

“Of particular concern is the rise of anti-Semitic harassment on social media, including death threats, threats of violence and malicious anti-Jewish comments and rhetoric,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

“The massacre of Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, just days before a Montreal man threatened online to ‘kill Jewish girls,’ shows us that some individuals sadly make good on their threats.”


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province announces almost $1 million in funding for projects in the Cariboo
Next story
Historic Cariboo Wagon Road Restoration Project receives first phase funding

Just Posted

Historic Cariboo Wagon Road Restoration Project receives first phase funding

New Pathways to Gold Society receives $54, 550 for initial phase of restoration project

Low-risk deliveries to resume at Cariboo Memorial Hospital on April 30

Cases with a higher risk of complications still directed out of the area

72-hectare prescribed burn planned for Place Lake

The burn will take place about 36 kilometres south of Williams Lake between April 29 and May 17

With bears now out and about, is your garbage bear secure?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Pet Value in 100 Mile House is having a pet adoption day for Pet Appreciation Month on April 27

Store’s manager locked herself in a cage until store reaches $300 made for SPCA

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Most Read