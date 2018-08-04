The mudslide that closed the highway yesterday. Drive BC photo.

Another mudslide causes Highway 97 to close 5 km north of Cache Creek

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

As of 3:30, Highway 97 is closed in both directions five kilometres north of Cache Creek due to another mudslide.

According to Drive BC, alternative routes are available through Highways 1, 5 and 24.

An assessment is still underway.

Previous story
Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30
Next story
Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Just Posted

Another mudslide causes Highway 97 to close 5 km north of Cache Creek

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Summer Games

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

Would you prefer to get fire updates once they’re under investigation or after they’re confirmed?

Richard Greening 100 Mile House “Until it’s confirmed. That way everybody knows… Continue reading

Justin Trudeau gets warm welcome at stop on Vancouver Island

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Most Read