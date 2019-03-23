Annual Indoor 3D Archery Shoot attracts shooters province-wide

Competition saw over 100 participants this past weekend

Archers from around province visit 100 Mile for annual archery competition March 16 & 17. Millar Hill photo

100 Mile’s Bighorn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3D Archery Shoot saw over 100 participants this past weekend.

Getting ready for the summer, archers from all around the province – from novice to expert, spent their Saturday and Sunday shooting at life-size animal targets.

The competition featured a mix of traditional and compound shooters. Inside, the arena was designed into a forest-like area with trees, logs and foam animals which made it fun for all shooters. The targets ranged from up close to far back, making it easy for some and more challenging for others.

“We had medals awarded to the different categories of bows and age groups,” said club president Allen Pickering. “It’s a sport that you can grow at your own pace and be your own competitor.”

Pickering said one man, visiting friends from Germany, participated in the competition.

“He had never been to an indoor archery shoot before,” said Pickering. “He is very involved with archery in Europe – he bought a bow and arrows to experience an indoor shoot for the first time. I spent quite a bit of time with him and he seemed to really enjoy himself.”

This year, the club broke over one hundred registered shooters. This competition was the first they’ve seen so many people come out and participate.

First place winners for the traditional category include – Gary Forsyth, Michael Koehmstedt, Marcel Baur, Fred Streleoff, denise swift, Jessie Mobbs, Lydia Larson, Trudy Foster, Taylor Skovill, Lexus Amut, Dallas Duits, Case Duits, Lilly Graham, Connor Duits and Lincoln Graham.

First place winners for the compound category include – Scottie Dodds, Tim Stephenson, Hubert Wursthorn, Stuart Murray, Lora-Lee Murray, Arlene Dalpre, Gradie Fry, Simone Blacker, Kyler Schiltz, Kayla Erickson and Avery Jonasson.

“The best part about this weekend was seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and knowing they enjoyed the setup,” said Pickering. “Putting it all together, took a lot of work.”

“Also during the awards, seeing the little kids get so excited, was pretty gratifying,” he added.

The club is working on organizing its next public shoot for the month of June. The location will be at the 99 Mile Recreation Trails. The date has yet to be determined.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Archers from around province visit 100 Mile for annual archery competition March 16 & 17. Millar Hill photo

Archers line up to shoot.

Previous story
B.C. researcher says device mimics parent’s touch to help babies cope with pain
Next story
French yellow vest protests staged amid enhanced security

Just Posted

Provincial government needs to fund search and rescue: CRD

CRD board wants NCLGA resolution calling on the province to ensure secured funding is in place for SAR groups

100 Mile House and District Council considers immigration pilot program

Over 30 communities will participate in Regional Entrepreneur Immigration Pilot Program

Former 100 Mile Curling Club member to represent province

Hannah Lindner played at the club from 2008 to 2015

100 Mile Bantam House Royals lose 3-1 in final

Last year, the team lost every single game. This year they won all but one.

Order of Merit for 100 Mile born and raised police officer

100 Mile House is home to a proud mom. John Langford, born… Continue reading

B.C. researcher says device mimics parent’s touch to help babies cope with pain

Calmer device is a rectangular platform that replaces a mattress inside an incubator

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Most Read