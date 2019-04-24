Matthew Setford takes his new bike for a spin after winning it during 100 Mile House’s Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 20. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Annual 100 Mile House Easter Egg Hunt a great success

Around 200 kids showed up to scavenge for chocolate

The 100 Mile Free Press celebrated another successful Easter, with over 200 kids participating in the newspaper’s Fourth Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 20.

“I think it was a great success,” said organizer Martina Dopf, who is also the paper’s publisher. “We had way more kids than we ever anticipated. It was a great turnout.”

The hunt, also sponsored by Canlan Ice Sports, took place at the Lumberman’s Parks Ball Fields next to the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance, greeting and hugging the younger kids.

Dopf said her favourite moment was “seeing the smiling faces.”

“The kids looked pretty happy,” she said.

The event also featured a face painting booth and the 100 Mile Lions Club served free hot dogs.

Dopf said she estimates there was roughly $1,200 worth of chocolate hidden around the fields and picked up by the many kids who came. She will be looking at possibly getting more for next year, she added, due to more kids showing up than expected.

“I think we just have to prepare for more kids and maybe have a little more [chocolate],” she said. “I think the Lions will be doing the hot dogs again and they will be prepared for more children.”

Two kids, Matthew Stetford and Ryleigh Gruening, also won a bicycle after they each found a particularly winning egg. The bikes were donated by Centennial Law.

Dopf would like to extend her thanks to all of the local businesses who donated to the event as well as the Lions Club and volunteers.

Odin and Stacey Borg appraise the chocolate given to Odin during the Community Easter Egg Hunt in 100 Mile House on April 20. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Ryleigh Gruening and her younger sister, Adalynn, pose with Stephanie Kappei of Centennial Law. The elder sister won a bike during the Community Easter Egg Hunt in 100 Mile House on April 20. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

