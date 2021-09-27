Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

Previous story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Okanagan in front of young son

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Two people arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station

Grade 7 students Marissa Taylor and Callie Gilbert were surprised but happy their designs for an Orange Shirt Day school shirt won a contest held by Forest Grove Elementary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Forest Grove schoolmates design orange shirt

Phyllis Webstad’s book, The Orange Shirt Story, illustrated by Brock Nicol, tells the story of her experiences of attending residential school, and the story of how an orange shirt she wore, purchased by her grandmother, was taken away from her.
The Orange Shirt Story comes to Storywalk

100 Mile House Festival of Arts contestant Baylee Shields is pursuing a career to become an independent music producer in Victoria. (Photo submitted)
Local musician pursues music producer dream