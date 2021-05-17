Angie Delainey appointed Cariboo Regional District represetive on regional board

Delainey and Steve Forseth represent the CRD at the North Central Local Government Association

A Cariboo Regional District director and School District 27 trustee, Angie Delainey is also a fourth generation business owner in downtown Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has a new representative on the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) board.

Area E CRD director Angie Delainey will represent the region on the board, replacing Area C director John Massier.

Delainey won’t be the only CRD director on the NCLGA board, as Area D director Steve Forseth has been acclaimed the first vice-president. Forseth was the second vice-president in 2020/2021.

READ MORE: NCLGA resolution from CRD calls for separate infrastructure grant funding for rural areas

The board, made up of governmental representives from around the region, will also have a new president. Cori Ramsay, a councillor in Prince George and former NCLGA vice-president will take over the role.

“My focus as president will be to work with the board and members to advocate for solutions to issues and opportunities identified in the 2021 NCLGA resolutions,” Ramsay said.

“The 2021 convention provided an opportunity for members to learn about and discuss several important topics including COVID-19 recovery, improved access to health services in NCLGA communities, affordable housing and homelessness, and resilient resource industries.”

Williams Lake Coun. Sheila Boehm is also taking over from Forseth as the second vice-president.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboo Regional District