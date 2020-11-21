Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.

Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

Andrew Wilkinson says he will be officially stepping down as leader of the BC Liberals.

In a statement made on his Facebook page, Wilkinson said he welcomes the selection of an interim leader by the party caucus.

“My past role, and the role of the new interim leader, requires a great deal of humility and a willingness to listen to people from all over B.C., to learn from them so that our work reflects the dreams and desires of the people of our province,” the statement reads.

“Indigenous communities will need to be engaged as partners on projects and initiatives that will bring prosperity to everyone who lives here. That work must now be undertaken with renewed energy and commitment, so that our caucus and our party can fully reflect the views of everyone who calls this land their home, and work with them to provide a prosperous, respectful, and healthy future for everyone.”

ALSO READ: Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Following a handful of controversies during B.C.’s snap election in October, which resulted in the party seeing significant setbacks, Wilkinson had previously indicated he planned to stay in his role until a new leader could be selected.

“Our party, the interim leader, and our members have a lot of work to do. We need to rebuild and renew – and that starts with tough conversations and sincere reflections. I know I’ve had many of those myself in recent weeks and I know there are many more to come for all of us as we work toward a leadership race that will define our new leader, and our positions and profile heading into the next election,” the statement continues.

“There are still many conversations to have about how we can do better. Some of those conversations are taking place right now, some of them publicly. I can confidently say that I did my best for our team and for British Columbia, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our province and all of the people who consider this great place their home.”

B.C.’s brief legislative session will begin with a throne speech on Dec. 7.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC LiberalsBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear sightings in Cariboo up in 2020

Just Posted

Westin Choy (from left) does some Christmas shopping for his grandmother with his little brother Nixon Choy and mother Krystil Choy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PHOTOS: Interlakes Christmas Craft Market draws dozens of shoppers

Vendors offered range of crafty items

Cameron Tyler, otherwise known as ninjamuffin99, worked together with friends from Newgrounds to design Friday Night Funkin a fun cartoon rhythm game. The demo is available now. (Photo submitted)
South Cariboo game designer reaps success

Cameron Tyler is aiming to break into the video game market with Friday Night Funkin.

Donex remains open after employee tests positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.
Donex remains open, pharmacy closed temporarily

Temporary pharmacy crew coming in after employees tests positive for COVID-19

(Black Press file)
Interior Health reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

In the region, health authority reports 235 total active cases

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Artists show off their wares at Christmas Bazaar

Parkside Gallery will hold its 12th annual Christmas Bazaar from now until January 2, 2021.

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

The The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced a pause on all regular season play until Dec. 8, 2020 at the earliest, following the latest province-wide restrictions due to COVID-19. (Tyler Harper/Black Press)
KIJHL pauses play for two weeks in wake of new COVID-19 restrictions

The league will cease playing regular season games until Dec. 8 at the earliest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

The KIJHL is proceeding with this weekend’s scheduled games despite new COVID-19 restrictions. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
KIJHL proceeds with weekend games despite new COVID-19 restrictions

The league falls entirely within Interior Health and is already playing within four-team cohorts

Most Read