Amidst Abbotsford trial for animal advocates, BC SPCA calls for cameras in slaughterhouses

In 2019 the BCSPCA allegedly turned in a whistleblower for sharing footage from inside a hog farm

Animal rights group allegedly shot video of the conditions for pigs at Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford. (PETA/Youtube screengrab)

In the wake of a trial for three animal-rights activists, who alleged they gathered footage of livestock animal abuse, the BC SPCA released a petition calling for mandatory video surveillance in slaughterhouse facilities on July 14.

“Video surveillance is a powerful monitoring tool that can ensure accountability and transparency in the slaughter process,” states the BC SPCA.

The BC SPCA did not respond to an interview request with Capital News and have not indicated that the petition and trial are related.

Four people linked to the Meat the Victims group were initially charged, but charges against activist and “whistle blower” Geoff Regier were stayed on April 29 during a pre-trial hearing. The four named themselves the “Excelsior 4.”

In a statement, Regier said he had contacted the BC SPCA and presented the animal welfare organization with video footage taken from inside the Abbotsford Excelsior Hog Farm, hoping to make a case for charges of animal cruelty. Instead, the Excelsior 4 says the BC SPCA broke their confidentiality policy and turned Regier over to the Abbotsford Police, resulting in his arrest.

The four members of the group were charged in relation to an April 28, 2019 protest where the Meat the Victims group entered and then occupied the Excelsior Hog Farm.

Footage supposedly taken from inside the farm was released to the public, and Meat the Victims has been steadfast in their belief that the hog farm was committing animal abuse and continues to do so. Since 2019, the group has stated that video surveillance in slaughterhouse facilities should be mandatory as it would aid in the mitigation of livestock animal abuse.

A jury found Amy Soranno, from Kelowna, and Nick Schafer guilty on charges of break-and-enter and mischief on July 11. Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 in Abbotsford.

Soranno made a statement to the press following the guilty verdict, asking for transparency, regulation and mandatory closed-circuit video footage to be taken at all livestock operations.

“Right now in B.C., farms are abusing animals with impunity, which is why we’re calling on the Ministry of Agriculture to implement mandatory CCTV cameras inside all farms and slaughterhouses across the province, and to change animal law enforcement from a private charity, the BC SPCA, to a more accountable and aggressive government agency.”

READ MORE: Kelowna woman’s pre-trial begins for Abbotsford hog-farm protest

READ MORE: Abbotsford farmer says 2019 protest at hog farm was ‘hard to deal with’

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

animal welfareBCSPCAprotestSPCA