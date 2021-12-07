FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon Web Services seeing large-scale outages, affecting major websites

The company said AWS is ‘experiencing console issues’

Amazon Web Services is experiencing widespread issues impacting governments, universities and other major websites as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

According to the Associated Press, the outages are causing issues for websites and apps like Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own store.

In a statement, the company said AWS is “experiencing console issues.”

According to AWS, the issue began in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” AWS said in a statement. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Shots fired in Fort St. James; public asked to avoid North Road
Next story
Multiple B.C. cities top GoFundMe’s most giving list

Just Posted

Mount Timothy’s Glen Tanner waxes a pair of skies while getting the pro-shop ready for the coming season. (Photo submitted)
Mount Timothy prepares for season opener

A survey of Vernon School District staff members found that 92 per cent have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Metro creative stock)
TNRD to require employees, contractors, volunteers to be fully vaccinated

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
Forest communities being ignored

Oban Chambers enjoys the first ski of the season at the old junior high field during 100 Mile Nordics Skills Development Program practise Sunday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Nordics finish third in membership contest