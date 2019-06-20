Amazing Race brings fun for everyone, from age 16 to 70

The race is ‘all about having fun’

The “Bird Cage Liners” team from the Free Press won the Amazing Race for the second consecutive year this June. Their team consisted of Max Winkelman, Millar Hill, Martina Dopf, and Jayme Klingbell. Raven Nyman photo.

Participants happily raced around the community on June 15 to participate in the 100 Mile House Lions Amazing Race.

The race returned to the Cariboo on Saturday just in time for a full day of sunshine and a second year of fun. To continue their streak, the team from the 100 Mile Free Press took home the winning title for the second year in a row.

The event got started at 8 a.m. at Creekside Seniors’ Activity Centre, where participants were also provided with breakfast and lunch. Teams of four competed in a variety of skill-testing and team-building events that were spread out across the community throughout the day, culminating in a winner’s ceremony back at the Seniors’ Centre.

Organizer and Lions Club president Val Clemont said this year’s event was fabulous and even brought out participants in their 70s.

“It was very successful. Everybody I think had a really good time.”

All participants worked very hard, said Clemont, even those who finished last.

“Some of the challenges were just a hoot,” she said, explaining that participants had to engage in all sorts of activities as a team. From selling a team creation on the street to tracking down a neighbourhood dog, the challenges were nothing short of entertaining.

Many participants even wore coordinated costumes, such as the ‘Bridge Lake Bathers’, who donned old fashioned bathing suits while competing in the race.

‘The Western Whisky Warriors’ made up an all-female team with members Dawn Gregorich, Haley Bishop, Sarah McArthur, and Angela Williams.

‘Those Guys’ made up the only all-male team, which included two father and son pairs. The four members were Brandin Torrance, Simon Holliday, Wade Holliday, and Ty Harder. Simon and Ty were both 16-year old participants.

Clemont was impressed with their team.

“That was really cool. I thought that was fabulous that the dads got out there and brought their boys along to play. It was great.”

‘Shake and Bake’ participated as a team for the first time this year, with members Len and Debbie Baronit, Brian Silk, and Tess Pegg. The group advised that they will “absolutely” be back to race next year.

As for the ‘Bird Cage Liners’ from the Free Press, Clemont says they went through every challenge “lickety-split” to take home the win.

Bill Baerg is a director with the Lions Club who helped to run the ski challenge that took place in Centennial Park on Saturday as part of the race. The challenge constituted just one of the many obstacles faced by participating team’s this year. For the ski challenge, participants struggled to coordinate their team’s steps while wearing one large pair of communal cross-country skies.

“Everybody is having a good time,” said Baerg. Around him, teams of participants fell down, got back up, and kept their smiles on all the while.

At the post office, some teams were already on to the next challenge, a math problem that required participants to return to the days when smart-phone calculators weren’t always so handy.

Ron Graves, Lorette Penn, and Diane Collins helped teams to approach the task at the post office, advising that once an answer was obtained, the key provided would open a mailbox containing the clue to the next challenge destination.

Collins said the events were going well and that the race is “all about having fun”.

Clemont says the Amazing Race is a real community event and the Lions are grateful for the support and enthusiasm they’ve received with the function so far.

Clemont wants to recognize Shirley Slater for providing many of the ideas for the planning of the Amazing Race, but the event required a team planning effort from all the 100 Mile Lions members who worked together to make it possible.

“This community just continues to absolutely blow my mind,” said Clemont. Next year, Clemont said the club will bring back the race for another 15 teams, but she suggests that people start “lining up” now to secure their spot.

Chris and Tia Rosendale competed together on the “4 of a Kind” team Saturday. Here there are in one of the event’s first challenges, which had participants from each team dress up in a wedding gown and suit at the Seniors Centre. Raven Nyman photo.

‘Those Guys’ made up the only all-male race team, which included two father and son pairs. The four members Brandin Torrance, Ty Harder, Simon Holliday, and Wade Holliday worked together in front of the post office Saturday to complete a math challenge. Simon and Ty were both 16-year old participants in the Amazing Race. Raven Nyman photo.

Brandin Torrance, Ty Harder, Simon Holliday, and Wade Holliday made up the “Those Guys” team at the Amazing Race. Raven Nyman photo.

Racers worked hard to coordinate their team during the race’s Ski challenge on Saturday. Raven Nyman photo.

The ski challenge was all about working together. Raven Nyman photo.

Members of the “Bridge Lake Bathers” team received their key successfully after solving a math problem at the post office. They quickly unlocked the postal box that contained the clue to their next challenge destination before rushing onward. Raven Nyman photo.