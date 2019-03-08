Alternate Forest Grove Telus tower sites being considered

‘There was a lot of opposition to the site at the fire hall’

Alternate locations are being considered for a Telus tower that was proposed to go in at the Forest Grove Fire Hall, according to Cariboo Regional District Area H director Margo Wagner.

“There was a lot of opposition to the site at the fire hall because of the proximity to the school and there was concern from parents of school children about the ramifications of having a cell tower.”

During the consultations, a lot of other sites were offered to Telus that might be better, according to Wagner.

“People are not opposed to the increased and improved service, it was merely the location of the tower. That was the big issue. Telus is now exploring some of these other venues and they will make a decision as to exactly what they’re going to do.

