FILE – A family walk past the sign at Thorncliffe Park Public School in Toronto on Friday December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

FILE – A family walk past the sign at Thorncliffe Park Public School in Toronto on Friday December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

All Toronto schools to close for in-person learning as of Wednesday

Toronto joins Peel in being second Ontario region to make the jump

All Toronto schools will be closed to in-person learning as of Wednesday (April 7).

Toronto’s medical health officer Dr. Eileen de Villa became the second in Ontario to close schools using a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act. Peel, which borders Toronto, announced Monday that all schools would shut down for two weeks.

Toronto’s schools will be closed until April 17.

In a statement, Toronto Public Health said that it “appreciates the value of in-person learning” and believes that schools should be the last to close.

“TPH has worked closely with its partners including local school boards, municipal leaders and our provincial counterparts. Unfortunately, current circumstances require that difficult decisions must be taken locally to protect all those in our school communities, including students, teachers and staff.”

Toronto has a positivity rate of 7.2 per cent, while B.C.’s current seven-day positivity rate is 9.9 per cent.

Black Press Media has reached out to the B.C. government to learn about the status of schools in the province.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 conspiracy theories persist by providing false sense of empowerment: experts
Next story
Vaccines are helping but won’t solve the pandemic on their own, federal doctors warn

Just Posted

Lac La Hache is seeing more potholes arising following repeated snowfalls and melts this spring. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted). Lac La Hache is seeing more potholes arising following repeated snowfalls and melts this spring. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted).
Lac La Hache Thrift Store set to reopen

Barbara Hansen column

Devon Wisdom enjoys his surprise 16th birthday party despite thieves stealing his bike. (Photo submitted).
Community offers help after thieves steal bike

The bike, a rebuilt Kona Joyride, was taken from the family’s shed.

RCMP arrest man for prohibited driving, other offences.
Bridge Lake man arrested for prohibited driving near Lone Butte

Police say more charges are pending after man stopped on Highway 24.

Michael Donald Hirshfield with the airplane he designed and built at the Cariboo Regional District Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile pilot, 88, still reaching for new heights

For 70 years, Michael Donald Hirshfield has soared above the clouds.

Family First: New Horizons Autism Support Society’s team includes Peggie Archer (from left), Brenda Buschlen and Tanya George are here to help families and children dealing with autism. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New Horizons for autism and special needs

Family First: New Horizons Autism Support Society sets up in 100 Mile House

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Frank Ludwig in the control room. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Most Read