Effective Thursday, March 19, Save-On-Foods will be making some changes, including setting aside the first hour of operation for seniors to shop while stores are less hectic. (File submitted)

All Save-On-Foods stores taking measures to respond to COVID-19

Effective March 19, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m will be for seniors, people with disabilities, most vulnerable

Save-On-Foods is making changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including setting aside the first hour for seniors to shop when it is less hectic.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones in a press release.

“As always, Save-On-Foods will continue to work hard to safeguard the health of our team members, our customers and our communities. We have never seen times as turbulent and as uncertain as these and we are so proud of the great work our teams are doing.”

Effective Thursday, March 19, all stores will limit their hours of operation, opening their doors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, all stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.

Read more: Lakecity Shoppers Drug Mart offers first hour of business to seniors, those living with disabilities

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging those customers who can shop in-store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to get to the store, including seniors, people with disabilities and those who are ill or self-isolating.

Limiting operating hours will give the teams at Save-On-Foods additional time to clean and sanitize, restock the shelves and better serve their customers, and also gives the front-line grocery store workers a much-needed chance to recharge during these unprecedented times.

Save-On-Foods is committed to doing what it takes to ensure it can keep up with the changing expectations of the millions of Canadians counting on them for food, medicine and household supplies.

The changes impact all 178 stores in four provinces and one territory.

Read more: Williams Lake Save-on-Foods waiting for delivery truck


Coronavirus

