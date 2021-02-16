(First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)

All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) expects to vaccinate all First Nations communities by the end of March despite vaccine shortages.

So far, 90 First Nations communities out of 203 in B.C. have received the first dose of vaccines.

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald said on Feb. 16.

“We have not been able to completely meet the goals that we have set, but we have used every single vaccine.”

FNHA is working with B.C.’s Ministry of Health to meet its goal by the end of next month.

Read More: Poll finds most Canadians blame federal government for vaccine delays

Positive cases primarily linked to gatherings during the Christmas holidays steadily climbed in First Nations communities last month with clusters and outbreaks.

“Sadly, we have suffered many losses during that period of time,” McDonald said.

As of Feb. 12. a total of 426 COVID-19 cases amongst First Nations people in B.C. remain active, with 185 of those on-reserve.

While the number of new cases has been declining, First Nations in B.C. have expressed concerns about the new COVID-19 variants.

Probable variant cases have been identified in two remote First Nations communities in Manitoba but not in B.C. so far, said McDonald.

Read More: Racialized adults on revised federal COVID-19 vaccination priority list

All told, more than 16,000 Indigenous people have been vaccinated in 90 First Nations communities, with another 3,000 at urban clinics.

“We’re doing everything we can during this pandemic and to get the vaccine into community as soon as we can,” ?Esdilagh First Nation nurse Sam Riczu said in a Feb. 8 Facebook video to her community in B.C.’s northern Interior.

“I was told recently that we are very, very high on the priority by FNHA, but as the global supply runs low at this moment, we are just waiting for the provincial government to let us know when it’s our turn.”

Posted by Nazko First Nation on Friday, February 12, 2021

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city
Next story
O’Toole calls for relocation of Beijing Olympics due to China’s ‘genocide’ of Uighurs

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office. (File photo)
Clinton RCMP officer will not face charges after suspect suffered injuries in arrest

Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says officers acted lawfully, in execution of their duties.

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition circulates to keep convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the South Cariboo will be holding a ‘Bingo bell hunt’ at the 99 Mile Nordic ski trails from Feb. 15 to the end of March. (Photo submitted).
Bingo bell hunt set for 100 Mile Nordic ski trails

Winter is here: the perfect time for a Bingo bell hunt.

File
Men plead guilty, fined, for moose kill

Men fined $7,500 and prohibited from hunting for two years.

Dustin Bentall, musician and leatherworker, has chosen to make the town of Clinton his home due to a deeply felt connection to the community. (Stasia Garraway photo)
Clinton strikes a chord with Dustin Bentall

He was raised in the city, but musician Dustin Bentall has found his roots in Clinton.

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Housing has been one of three factors impacting controlling the spread of COVID-19, said Tl’azt’en Nation councilor Leslie Aslin. “What I’d like to see happen is to get these proper homes built on-reserve and not just thrown up for once and say there you go. (Leslie Aslin photo)
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19

People really need to learn and not be quick to judge First Nations reserves: First Nation councillor

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Most Read