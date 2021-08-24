Update: Young Lake fire under control: BC Wildfire

Seven of nine fires burning near 100 Mile House consider under control

Update (4:30 p.m. Aug. 24):

The BC Wildfire Service says the Young Lake fire, burning 35 kilometres southeast of 70 Mile House, is now considered to be under control.

Information officer Madison Smith said the new designation is a result of cooler temperatures and a downturn in fire activity in the area.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District on Tuesday partially downgraded an order for 5885 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR, giving the property the all-clear. An evacuation alert for 298 properties in Bonaparte Plateau and Copper Desert Country in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas was also lifted “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” according to the TNRD.

The following properties remain on evacuation order due to the Sparks Lake fire: 3050 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR; 3515 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR; 4240 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR; 4244 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR; 4248 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR; 9221 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR; 9593 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR.

There are nine active wildfires in the 100 Mile zone, seven of which are now under control. Two fires – Succour Lake and Flat Lake – remain out of control.

Original story:

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has given the all clear to properties in the Bonaparte Plateau affected by the Young Lake Wildfire, now estimated at 7,453 hectares.

BC Wildfire made the recommendation to lift all orders and alerts in Electoral Area E related to the wildfire after the area received considerable precipitation overnight and over the last few days. An aerial assessment was to occur on the fire Tuesday. All structure protection equipment has been removed from structures.

The evacuation alert for 298 properties in Bonaparte Plateau and Copper Desert Country in the Loon Lake and Hihium Lake areas was also lifted “as the threat of wildfire in the area no longer poses an imminent risk to the safety of residents,” according to the TNRD.

More to come.



