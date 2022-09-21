All Candidate’s Forum scheduled for next week

The community is asked to submit their questions ahead of time

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to submit questions for an all-candidates forum next Thursday.

The forum is being hosted at the Creekside Community Centre on Thursday, Sept. 29 by Chris Nickless at 7 p.m. organizer and Free Press publisher Martina Dopf said. Nickless will be asking the candidates a series of questions provided by the public on issues that are important to them.

“We invite everyone to attend the forum, but if you can’t make it there it will be live streamed on 100 Mile Free Press and CaribooRadio.com’s Facebook pages,” Dopf said.

This election, Coun. Maureen Pinkney is running unopposed for the position of mayor and will take over from Mitch Campsall, who declined to run for re-election. 100 Mile’s four councillor seats are being contested by incumbents Ralph Fossum, Dave Mingo and Chris Pettman against challengers Amanda Patterson, Jenni Guimond, Annemarie Byers and Donna Barnett.

Dopf said questions must be addressed to specific candidates and include the full name and phone number of the person asking the question. This information will be kept confidential and only be used to clarify the question. Dopf said the chamber reserves the right to discard questions considered inappropriate or disrespectful.

Questions can be emailed to Dopf at publisher@100milefreepress.net or dropped off at the Free Press office by Sept. 26. Questions can also be submitted at the forum. The event is sponsored by the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board.



