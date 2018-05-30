All campfires and open burning banned in Cache Creek

Ban will remain in effect until further notice

Cache Creek has banned campfires and all open burning effective noon on May 30, according to a media release from the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Fighters Association.

The ban is in effect to protect public safety and limiting the risk of human-caused wildfires. Stoves using gas, propane or briquettes are okay to use and are not restricted, however, fires in portable wood-burning fireplaces are.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Any violation of this ban may result in fines enforced by the village.

Black Press has contacted the Fire Chief of Cache Creek but has yet to hear back.

