Alexis Creek RCMP warn of grizzly bears ‘hanging out’ in town

Two of the bruins have been spotted below the RCMP detachment

Alexis Creek RCMP want the public to be aware of bear sightings in the Chilcotin community. Pictured here, a grizzly bear roams in a yard in the Hyde Creek/Nimpkish Heights area of Northern Vancouver Island. (Jessica Colombo Facebook photo)

Alexis Creek RCMP are warning locals to be aware grizzly bears are being spotted in the rural, Chilcotin community.

“Just a heads up that three grizzly bears seem to have taken up residence in Alexis Creek,” noted Alexis Creek RCMP in a social media post. “Two are hanging out below the Alexis Creek Detachment and one has been spotted several times on Christie Road just east of Alexis Creek.”

RCMP are asking residents if they see the bears, to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

The Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline is used to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk and is a toll free tip line and online service.

Alexis Creek is located 113 km west of Williams Lake.

