Alberta police charge man in 2016 death of an infant

Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks

Edmonton police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an infant.

Police say the six-month-old boy was left with a family friend to babysit on July 5, 2016, while the mother was at work.

When she came home she noticed her baby appeared to be in medical distress and called paramedics, who took the boy to hospital.

Police say the infant died of head trauma injuries on July 7.

Investigators say Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks B.C., and was to appear in Edmonton court on Wednesday.

Police declined to release the name of the boy.

