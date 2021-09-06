Example of a utility terrain vehicle. (Pixabay.com)

Example of a utility terrain vehicle. (Pixabay.com)

Alberta man killed, driver arrested after off-road vehicle crash in southeastern B.C. lake

Police say alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash

A man from Alberta has died and another man arrested after an off-road vehicle crashed into Lake Koocanusa on Saturday night (Sept. 4).

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. in the Newgate area on the west side of the lake.

Elk Valley RCMP said in a statement Sunday that investigators believe an Alberta man was driving a utility terrain vehicle with another man as his passenger when the vehicle rolled into the lake. The passenger died, while the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police say that alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident. The driver is expected to appear in provincial court in Fernie at a later date. As no charges have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service at this time, the man is not being named.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

