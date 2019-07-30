Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

A 53-year-old Alberta man is dead after falling from the edge of the gorge near the Sicamous Creek Falls.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said the man, a Sherwood Park resident, was hiking with a family member shortly before noon on July 29 when he fell into the gorge below. McNeil said the RCMP’s investigation indicates the man left the marked trail to get closer to the edge.

Read More: Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Read More: Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Shuswap Search and Rescue assisted with the recovery of the man’s body.

“Due to the rough terrain and the narrow trails, the body had to be removed with the long lines and the expertise of the Search and Rescue people,” McNeil said.

The Sicamous Fire Department and the Eagle Valley Rescue Society unit assisted with the rescue. The Coroner’s service was also on the scene.

The death of the Alberta man marks the second time in three months that someone has suffered a fatal fall from the area above the waterfall. On May 15 a 27-year-old man fell from the cliff above the falls.

“This is the second occurrence in a year so we’d like to remind everyone to remain on the marked trail and, of course, there is significant danger when approaching the cliff side when off trail at that location,” McNeil said.

Read More: Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Read More: Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

John Schut, a search manager for the Shuswap Search and Rescue, said the July 29 incident occurred very close to where the man fell in May. Schut said the area where the man fell from has sandy soil which can easily cause a loss of footing, and only widely-spaced trees to stop someone from tumbling over the cliff edge.

Schut said in both incidents, the victims were rcovered by Search and Rescue volunteers using long lines anchored at the top of the canyon. He said there is a trail at the bottom of the canyon but it is too narrow for a safe recovery.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Just Posted

Cannabis production focus of upcoming CRD public hearing

Medical marijuana production in heavy industrial zones has been allowed since 2014

Are you following the Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky manhunt?

Are you following the Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky manhunt?… Continue reading

100 Mile House Wranglers confirm three vets to return

Kolby Page, Darien Long and Harley Bootsma return to 100 Mile House

Ron Francis

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

26 Years Ago (1993): Judge T.C. Smith pronounced the District of 100… Continue reading

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Family, friends ‘desperate’ for info on Surrey men whose Jeep was dumped near Logan Lake

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr last seen July 17

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Most Read