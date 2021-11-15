Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will announce a deal they've reached on child care during an event in Edmonton today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta latest province to ink $10-a-day child-care deal with federal government

Deal is for $3.8 billion in federal funding over the next five years

Alberta has become the latest province to sign on to a $10-a-day federal universal child-care program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made the joint announcement Monday in Edmonton.

The deal is for $3.8 billion in federal funding over the next five years. Child-care fees are to be halved by next year and reduced to an average of $10 a day by 2026.

Kenney said the Alberta agreement will make the subsidies eligible for all types of licensed child-care facilities up to kindergarten.

Choice of child care had been a sticking point in negotiations between Ottawa and Alberta.

“The province has secured a deal to allow Alberta parents to have the type of child care that works best for them, which has been a key element of any deal this government would sign,” said Kenney.

The federal Liberal government announced a $30-billion, five-year plan in the spring to craft partnerships with provinces, territories and Indigenous communities for universal child care — the cornerstone of an initiative to help families and get the economy moving.

A handful of provinces and territories, including Ontario, remain holdouts.

“This will make a huge difference in the lives of all families but also in our economic recovery,” said Trudeau.

“Within five years, $10-a-day child care will be a reality right across the province.”

—The Canadian Press

Childcare

Previous story
UPDATE: 9 people sent to hospital as mudslide has up to 100 cars trapped on Hwy.7 near Agassiz
Next story
VIDEO: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Just Posted

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for areas between 16 Mile and Kanaka Bar due to heavy rainfall. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD issues evacuation alert for electoral areas along Highways 1 and 97 from 16 Mile to Kanaka Bar

(File photo).
Free Press seeks Christmas story submissions

Diane Delves is the owner of a nearly 500-acre property on Lesser Fish Lake that she is hoping to subdivide. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Residents provide feedback on proposed Interlakes subdivision

Marianne Van Osch (Patrick Davies, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Lest we forget: Two young Forest Grove men never returned from war