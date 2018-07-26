Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen firefighters from across the provincial border.

Through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) mutual aid agreement, the BC Wildfire Service has temporarily brought in 16 Type 1 Firefighters and one agency representative from Alberta.

“These additional resources will be stationed in the Southeast Fire Centre and will assist with current wildfires on the landscape,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“These crews will also be available to be relocated throughout the region as required.”

Fire information officer Ryan Turcot says the firefighters arrived from Alberta on Wednesday.

With the hot and dry conditions right now in the Southeast Fire Centre, the firefighters will be on temporary assignments to assist on fires as well as allow B.C. firefighters to take required rest days.

The 16 firefighters make up four, four-person initial attack crews.

Turcott adds that this is a temporary assignment and BC Wildfire Service has no intention of bringing in further outside resources.

Since lightning-sparked wildfires took off in B.C. last week, the fire situation has calmed.

There are just seven Wildfires of Note remaining in the province at this time. All seven are showing little activity as of Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders and alerts for these fires have been rescinded and firefighters have made substantial gains calming the blazes.

