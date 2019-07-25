Alberta couple seeking the support from South Cariboo communities for alternative Trans-Canada Highway

Karen and Dale Harrison are a couple from Alberta who are looking for support from smaller communities throughout B.C. to lobby for the consideration of another Trans-Canda Highway that would attract tourism to rural communities. The Highway would run right through 100 Mile House. Millar Hill photo.

An Alberta couple is seeking support from smaller communities to lobby for the consideration of another Trans-Canada Highway that would run right through 100 Mile House.

The Northen Woods and Water Highway is the most northern highway that runs along western Canada. It runs from Winnipeg, Manitoba through Saskatchewan and Alberta, but ends in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.

Dale Harrison is the president of the Northern Woods and Water Highway Association. Harrison and his wife Karen drive the highway once a year and stop in each community along the way.

“We are trying to create awareness that this highway exists,” said Harrison. “People in 100 Mile House are probably not aware of this highway when it could potentially be a part of the route.”

If the highway extends from Dawson Creek to the Lower Mainland, it would complete the four province connection.

“What we are trying to do right now is lobby these B.C. communities to support us,” said Harrison. “Then we can lobby the provincial government to sign the highway into B.C. and take us down to the Lower Mainland. If that happens we can lobby the federal government to consider this as a TransCanada Highway.”

The association is an economic development organization that is financially supported by communities, businesses and individuals along the way who are interested in promoting the highway system.

“I come through the communities once a year,” said Harrison. “I realized many of them started falling apart one business at a time, so I started asking questions and found myself becoming involved in economic development. The more people we can get on the highway, the more they will spend money throughout those communities. Our job is to get people onto the highway, but the only way we can do that is if we tell people what there is to see and do along the highway.”

If the highway is extended, communities and cities such as Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake, 150 Mile House, 100 Mile House and many more along the way, could see an increase in tourism.

“Highway tourism is completely different than local tourism,” said Harrison. “People who make this journey are people who are travelling across Canada. They are exploring and want to see the country.”

For more information about the highway and the association, visit www.nwwr.ca

