Aircraft incident kills one at Bowron Lake east of Quesnel

A fatal aircraft incident northeast of Quesnel has taken the life of one person. Police and other agencies are involved now in the response and investigation.

“On Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:43 p.m., Quesnel RCMP received a report that a plane had crashed at Bowron Lake, 28 kms east of Wells,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for North District RCMP. “Police, along with emergency services personnel, attended the crash site and located a person deceased inside the plane. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

Bowron Lake is part of the internationally popular box-chain of lakes that people like to canoe in whole or in part. It is a provincial park well known for many backcountry recreational activities.

