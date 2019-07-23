Agrologist Martin Sills (left), and Ministry of Agriculture staff Tara Haynes and Jacquie Tourand are collecting inventory about agricultural land use in the Cariboo and travelling in a blue Ford F150. They began on July 16 and will continue until Aug. 30. (Government communications and public engagement photo)

Agriculture water, land-use survey crew on task in Cariboo region

Travelling in a blue Ford F150, the team of three are doing inventory

A team is touring the Cariboo region collecting information on crops, irrigation, livestock and land-use.

Ministry of Agriculture agrologist Nicole Pressey said the public may notice a blue F150 pickup truck with BC Ministry of Agriculture signs on both door panels in the neighbourhood.

“There are two Ministry of Agriculture staff from the Abbotsford office, as well as a contractor, Martin Sills. Martin is a professional agrologist and used to do this job,” Pressey told the Tribune.

They will be in Quesnel, Electoral Area B, Wells, Electoral Area C from now until July 26 and in Electoral Areas E (South Lakeside, Dog Creek), F (150 Mile, Horsefly, Likely, G (Lac La Hache, 108 Mile) and H (Canim Lake,Forest Grove) from July 29 to Aug. 30.

Crew members will do inventory on what they can see from public roads, using binoculars, and if anyone wants to stop and ask them questions about what they are doing, they are encouraged to do so, Pressey added.

“They will not be going up driveways and will be looking at what is happening on agricultural reserve land — what kind of crops are growing, what kind of animals are out there using the area, if there is any infrastructure like fencing or irrigation, outbuildings or silos, just to understand what the use is.”

The information is then taken to back to staff at the ministry to understand what the current water needs are and if there has been a shift in use from previous inventories and to consider future land-use changes and any impacts from climate change on existing uses of the land, she explained.

It is a multi-year project that started in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2020, funded by the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and AgriFood Canada through the Canadian Agriculture Partnership.

“Once the report is finalized it will be available for public use and I would also like to roll it out to the Cariboo Regional District and First Nations governments and the Ministry of Forests Water Stewardship staff and anyone else who is interested in what some of the current and potential future needs and water demands will be,” Pressey said.

“It will also be shared with the Climate Action Initiative Group who could use the data to identify some mitigation or adaptation strategies with the agricultural sector in the region to adopt to ensure they are resilient as they adapt to climate change and how it relates to water.”

Read more: COLUMNS: Revolutions in agriculture need to be local


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Just Posted

Agriculture water, land-use survey crew on task in Cariboo region

Travelling in a blue Ford F150, the team of three are doing inventory

Police looking for speeder after fleeing on foot near 103 Mile House

A report from the 100 Mile Free Press

Horse Lake Road now open after a two-vehicle collision

RCMP are still on-site investigating

Wet’suwet’en clan launches civil lawsuit against Coastal GasLink

Gidimt’en seeking damages and costs over destruction of logging road encampment and gate

Do you think the South Cariboo has enough support for mental health services?

Do you think the South Cariboo has enough support for mental health… Continue reading

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

BC Cancer Agency refuses to release audit’s critical findings, but discloses ‘positive’ findings

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions of cancer agency’s triage audit

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Most Read