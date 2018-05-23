Administrative changes on the way for SD27

School District 27 has announced several new administrative appointments moving ahead to the 2018/19 school year. (Angie Mindus photo)

School District 27 has announced several new administrative appointments moving ahead to the 2018/19 school year.

Donna Rodger will be retiring from SD27 effective July 31, 2018. During her past 36 years with the district Donna has worked as both a teacher and as an administrator.

For the past seven years Rodger has served as principal of 100 Mile Elementary School.

Mark Wintjes, superintendent of schools with SD27, said everyone is wishing her well in her retirement.

Current principal at GROW/Skyline Alternate School Mike Franklin has been temporarily appointed to principal of Dog Creek Elementary – Junior Secondary School which goes into effect May 28, 2018 until July 31, 2018.

Following his temporary appointment, Franklin will be transferred to vice principal of Lake City Secondary School as of Aug. 1, 2018.

Current LCSS vice principal Curt Levens, meanwhile, has been transferred to principal of GROW/Skyline Alternate School effective Aug. 1, 2018.

Michele Bebault, principal at Likely Elementary School, has been transferred to principal of Horsefly Elementary – Junior Secondary School effective Aug. 1, 2018.

“We look forward to having our administrative team continue to provide positive leadership in their new roles as well as providing stability at the school level to enhance student achievement,” Wintjes said.

