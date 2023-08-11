Active transportation plan approved by council

A motion to receive the Active Transportation Network Plan was approved by council at the August 8 meeting. The purpose of the Active Transportation Network Plan is to provide the District with a strategic plan to develop and enhance the active transportation network within the District of 100 Mile House and according to the document was guided by following five guiding principles: Safety, Connectivity, Accessibility, Comfort, and Equity. Counc. Donna Barnett expressed concern that there was no accounting for the maintenance of the existing infrastructure. Mayor Maureen Pinkney said the plan is one step in the process to understanding what factors are involved and which, in turn, leads to how to maintain and enhance the infrastructure already in place.

The 2024 Drag Race Event submitted a request asking council to approve the closure of 100 Mile House Airport in order to hold drag races for a second year. There was some discussion about improving parking along Wrangler Way during the races as well as ways to make it better for spectators to view the event.

Chief Roger Hollander of 100 Mile Fire Rescue was also on hand to deliver a verbal report on the fire department. He began by stating the department had 54 calls in July alone, a significant amount.

The hall itself has been busy with lots of walk-ins looking for information on burn permits, fire smarting and other subjects.

Hollander stressed the hundreds of hours and high level of training the firefighters undergo on a regular basis. He noted they have a history and reputation as a well-trained department.

A new fire rescue truck is currently being built in Abbotsford and they expect to receive delivery of it next year. Some of the other equipment is aging and the brush truck in particular will need replacing as it is no longer possible to get parts.

A delegation from the CMHA Peer Assisted Care Team (PACT) scheduled to address council was postponed until September. PACT is a mobile civilian response to a mental health crisis providing an alternative to police response.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter