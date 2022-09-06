A 100 Mile Fire Rescue member stands ready to douse a gas leak on Wrangler Way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A 100 Mile Fire Rescue member stands ready to douse a gas leak on Wrangler Way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Active gas leak on Wrangler Way contained

The incident was caused by construction in the area

A gas line was ruptured on Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a District of 100 Mile House crew accidentally punctured the line during a construction project near the South Cariboo Visitor Centre. Fire chief Roger Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to contain the scene and keep possible ignition sources away from the venting line.

“There was a gas line that was hit by some machinery and right now we have an active gas leak,” Hollander said. “We’ve set up a perimeter and made sure it’s safe for the public.”

Fortis B.C. arrived 20 minutes after the fire department and shut off the leak within the hour. Hollander said the department stood by with a charged hose to extinguish any potential fire.

As part of this defensive posture, Hollander said they shut the road down to avoid accidental ignition. The public was asked to stay away while the incident was dealt with.

“We appreciate the people that called it in early. All too often, there’s complacency with gas leaks when they get hit in a residential or industrial area but it’s important to stay away from them and call 911 immediately.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Previous story
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers, B.C.
Next story
Greenhouse cultivates new rewards and challenges

Just Posted

A 100 Mile Fire Rescue member stands ready to douse a gas leak on Wrangler Way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Active gas leak on Wrangler Way contained

A quizzical Bamboo wants to know why anyone would care about the dog days of summer. (Photo courtesy Micki McIntyre)
Column: Kidding Around

Big Rock Ranch operator Robin Hunt said that while their new industrial-sized greenhouse has helped increase food production it’s also brought on new challenges to overcome. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Greenhouse cultivates new rewards and challenges

Philip Konrad is excited to be bringing back the South Cariboo’s Parkinson SuperWalk this September. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Walk Centennial Park for Parkinson’s