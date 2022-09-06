Active gas leak on Wrangler Way contained

The incident was caused by construction in the area

A gas line was ruptured on Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when a District of 100 Mile House crew accidentally punctured the line during a construction project near the South Cariboo Visitor Centre. Fire chief Roger Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to contain the scene and keep possible ignition sources away from the venting line.

“There was a gas line that was hit by some machinery and right now we have an active gas leak,” Hollander said. “We’ve set up a perimeter and made sure it’s safe for the public.”

Fortis B.C. arrived 20 minutes after the fire department and shut off the leak within the hour. Hollander said the department stood by with a charged hose to extinguish any potential fire.

As part of this defensive posture, Hollander said they shut the road down to avoid accidental ignition. The public was asked to stay away while the incident was dealt with.

“We appreciate the people that called it in early. All too often, there’s complacency with gas leaks when they get hit in a residential or industrial area but it’s important to stay away from them and call 911 immediately.”



