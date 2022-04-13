Abundance of bunnies sparks B.C. shelter appeal for foster homes

As Easter weekend approaches, families sought to take in abandoned rabbits

Surrey Animal Resource Centre officials are looking for foster families to help care for some of the abandoned bunnies currently housed at the Colebrook Road site. (Contributed photo)

With Easter just around the corner, the Surrey Animal Resource Centre says it is overrun with cuddly critters needing somebunny to love them.

Officials have put out a plea for loving foster families to take on one or more of the abandoned rabbits that have come into the centre’s care of late.

“Sadly, we’re experiencing an increase in abandoned rabbits in the City which has led to the Surrey Animal Resource Centre being filled with rabbits,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release.

“We hope the public will consider fostering to help ease the overcrowding and space challenges the Surrey Animal Resource Centre is currently experiencing.”

Rabbit rescues and shelters are often overrun with abandoned rabbits, and Surrey’s shelter – located at 17944 Colebrook Rd. – is no different.

In 2019, SARC took in 60 rabbits. The following year, that number rose to 76, and in 2021, nearly doubled, to 129.

The facility is designed to house between four and eight rabbits. Currently, their are 22 in its care.

In hopes of easing the challenge, foster families that can commit to housing a rabbit for a minimum of two weeks are being sought.

Things those interested in hopping up to the plate will need include:

• enough space indoors to have a large pen;

• to bunny-proof the area by removing any cords, plants, etc that a rabbit could chew;

• to offer a separate room for their guest that other pets cannot access; and

• to commit to spending at least an hour a day cleaning and spending time with their charge.

The shelter will provide the pen, hay, pine pellets and litter box, rabbit pellet and dishes if needed, while fosters must provide fresh greens daily from an approved list, the release notes.

Those who aren’t able to foster a rabbit but would like to help, are invited to create and donate a care package, similar to the one pictured below.

SARC is open by appointment only. For more information, email adoption@surrey.ca, call 604-574-6622 or visit surrey.ca/surrey-animal-resource-centre.

