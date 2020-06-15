Pictured, from left to right, are founder Bob Allen, president Chris Allen and vice-president Falko Kadenbach of ABC Communications. (Submitted photo)

ABC Communications announces LTE upgrades for South Cariboo, B.C.

Upgrades to be complete by Summer 2021

ABC Communications announced on June 12 that they’ll be upgrading 4G LTE systems, which provide cellular and internet services, in locations across B.C., including multiple locations in the South Cariboo.

The upgrade areas include rural areas around 100 Mile House, 122 Mile House, Cluculz Lake, rural areas around Bouchie Lake and Ten Mile Lake, Fort Fraser, François Lake, rural areas around Fraser Lake, Fraser Lake, rural areas around Lac la Hache, Lac la Hache, Lone Butte, Mapes, rural areas around Prince George, Nukko Lake, Nukli Lake, Reid Lake, Sinkut River, Tatton, Tchesinkut Lake, Nadleh Whuten, Nee-Tahi-Buhn, Nukko Lake, Nulki, Reid Lake, Saik’uz First Nation, Sinkut River, Skin Tyee, Tatton, Tchesinkut Lake, Ten Mile Lake, Vanderhoof, Cheslatta and Weneez.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by Summer 2021 at which point they’d all have access to 50 Mbps, according to Vice President Falko Kadenbach.

“COVID-19 has made high-speed internet more important than ever in our lives, from being able to work from home to connecting with the people we care about. I am so pleased to see ABC Communications is moving forward on work to upgrade network performance,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “This project will make life a bit easier for people and provide new opportunities to learn from home, unwind after a long day and do business with clients around the world.”

The upgrades are a real jump for the regions, according to Kadenbach.

“We expect that the residents will be very happy with the new services. Our fixed wireless services differ from other terrestrial service because they are built to deliver more dedicated services to the user. These services paired with our Voice and TV solution provide our customers a total package.”

The upgrades were made possible with the support of the Province of British Columbia.

