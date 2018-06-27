A sow black bear was tranquilized and released after unintentionally trapped in 100 Mile House

‘We were able to safely tranquilize, remove the trap and allow the bear to continue on’

100 Mile House Conservation Officer Service tranquilized and released a sow black bear after it was unintentionally caught in a trap Tuesday, June 26. (Twitter photo)

The 100 Mile House Conservation Officer Service tranquillized and released a sow black bear after it was unintentionally caught in a modified leg-hold trap on Tuesday afternoon.

James Zucchelli, conservation officer for 100 Mile House, said the female bear only suffered a swollen paw and was successfully released on the spot.

The traps had been set to protect livestock from wolf attacks, according to Zucchelli.

He said the trapper called the COS as soon as he or she realized the bear had been inadvertently trapped.

“We were able to safely tranquillize [the bear], remove the trap and allow the bear to continue on,” he said.

No punishment will be handed down to the trapper as there was no violation.

“It was completely legal what was happening and the way the trapper was trapping,” said Zucchelli.

The female black bear was walking fine after being released, he said, and was able to return to her two cubs.

Zucchelli said a lot of things can go wrong when you’re dealing with large predators, and there are different circumstances to consider when handling a drugged animal.

Fortunately, he said he and his partner Joel Kline were able to release her without issues.

Zucchelli said the bear was also ear tagged, so if she comes into conflict “we’ll know she’s been handled once before.”

The incident happened in a private and remote location in 100 Mile House. He said there is no danger to the public.

The 100 Mile House COS would like to remind the public to call 1-877-952-7277 to report any conflicts with wildlife.

To reduce conflicts, secure garbage, compost and fruit trees.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

