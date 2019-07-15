A Second Community Transition meeting held in 100 Mile House

District working on supports for those impacted during the transition

A second Community Transition Team meeting was held in 100 Mile House last week – working on supports for those impacted during this transition.

The district has initiated a Community Transition Team to lighten the economic shock and discuss potential opportunities to foster economic diversification. Through supports such as the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development – meetings have been happening over the last few weeks with major employers, union representatives, provincial ministries, service providers and the federal government to address the impacts of the recent curtailment and mill closures.

The Community Transition response model is tailored to the unique circumstances, strengths and capacity of this community. Each meeting covers one of the three main topics and involves some of the following stakeholders:

Worker Transition – WorkBC, Service Canada, Norbord, West Fraser, Union Representatives, School District 27, Ministry of Social Development and Advanced Education and Skills Training. Community Supports – Community Mental Health, Interior Health and the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre Economic Development – Local government, Community Futures, local business leaders and the Chamber of Commerce

At the Community Transition Team meetings, discussions take place which involves the broader community impacts of a major industry event as well as the secondary impacts, such as:

* Impact on workers, families, schools and community support services;

* Impacts on small businesses and suppliers including secondary layoffs; and,

* Impacts on the municipal tax-base and other factors impacting community well-being.

Together with the community, the Transition Team is working towards identifying the needs and challenges, then coordinating resources, designing responses, and engaging across provincial ministries, service providers, the federal government and other agencies. The District is optimistic and determined to create the best outcome for all members of this community that will be impacted by these mill closures and curtailments.

There will be a third Community Transition Team meeting again later this month.