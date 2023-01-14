A rescue or a theft? Former Clinton man set to face trial in rabbit case

Warren Brundage charged with theft under $5,000 after taking a rabbit off the street

Beans the rabbit is at the centre of a two-day trial in Surrey provincial court Jan. 16-17. (Photo submitted)

Crown Counsel has stayed charges against a former Clinton man who was set to stand trial for the alleged theft of a rabbit in Surrey two years ago.

Warren Brundage, who runs the Suzaku Sanctuary Society in the Lower Mainland, said he had rescued the rabbit in May 2021 after residents raised concerns after seeing it roaming for weeks on the street. He was arrested seven months later on a warrant and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

He was slated to appear in court on Jan. 16-17. However, Crown Counsel Sarah Chaster said in an email last week that the charges are being stayed as “I have concluded that the charge assessment standard was no longer met.”

Crown Counsel applies a two-part test to determine whether criminal charges will be approved and whether a prosecution will be initiated or continued, she said. She noted Crown must “independently, objectively, and fairly measure” the evidence to determine whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

“This test applies at all stages of the prosecution,” she said. “If, at any point, Crown Counsel concludes that the test is no longer met, a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action. That is what occurred here.”

Brundage said he was relieved the case would not be proceeding.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House