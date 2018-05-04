A goat of a time at SPCA fundraiser

Jacob Vander Kooy plays with a turkey from Maverick Farms at Total Pet’s Paws for Cause event on April 28. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The Total Pet in 100 Mile House held their annual Paws for Cause event on April 28 and are still counting all the cash donations they have received on behalf of the SPCA. As of May 1, they have collected $1,500.

“I think it went really well. It wasn’t as quite as good as last year but I think it was a good success,” said Melenie Gillis the store manager. “We had a lot going on in the parking lot and every year I think we’re going to try to add to that.”

In the parking lot, there was the Williams Lake SPCA chapter with pets up for adoption, a petting zoo from Maverick Farms, the Suger Shack, Tessa Pet Centre offering nail trims (for dogs), and other vendors. A cotton candy machine and games for children were also at the scene.

The Sugar Shack, cotton candy machine and having the SPCA bring adoptable pets were new to the event this year.

“We had some crazy moments where it was busy and then it slowed down,” said Gillis.

One of the most popular attractions was a turkey in the petting zoo from Maverick Farms, who would puff up. Another highlight, according to Gillis was the cotton candy but she said the Sugar Shack was a big hit with the adults and was often busy.

“It’s a lot of work. We start our initial hunt for vendors in January and work on it bits at a time until the actual event,” said Gillis. “We’re already thinking ahead for next year.”

She is hoping they can get more vendors, especially more pet-focused ones, to fill out the parking lot. Having more games and stuff catered towards kids is also on the table.

Next year, the donations will most likely be given to the SPCA again.

In addition to cash donations, thousands of dollars of food have been donated as well.

Total Pet won’t know how much money in total they have gathered until the end of the week.