The Borziks, made up of Mariia, Ihor and their children Alisa, 7, and Hordii, 2, are a family from Ukraine currently living in Latvia who wish to emigrate to Canada. (Photo submitted) Janet Derepentigny is looking to raise $4,500 to cover airfare for a family of Ukrainian refugees. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A Bridge Lake woman is looking to raise $4,500 for a Ukrainian family looking to come to Canada.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Janet Derepentigny has been looking for ways to help those displaced by the war. Connecting with Ukrainian tradespeople on Facebook she met welders Viacheslav Kosakov and Ihor Borzik. Derepentigny helped the Kosakovs settle into the South Cariboo and now wants to do the same for the Borziks.

“I started off with helping Ukrainian tradespeople to look for jobs in Canada by contacting unions. I have a daughter who is a welder so I have a bit of an idea how that works,” Derepentigny said.

The Borziks have been living in Latvia since fleeing Ukraine and desperately want to come to Canada. Derepentigny said their children recently got sick meaning only Ihor is able to work right now. She said they need both incomes to keep their head above water, never mind buying tickets to get to Canada.

Derepentigny said she’s hoping South Cariboo residents will open their hearts and wallets to help the family of four emigrate to Canada. All they need, she said, is a chance to get out of a bad situation.

“I’m an immigrant to Canada and I came as a child from England a few years ago now,” Derepentigny said. “I came when life was a huge financial struggle. We came to Canada and my uncle took us in while my dad looked for work and that little bit of a leg up made a huge difference (in our lives). I just want to return the favour.”

Derepentigny said donations can be made to the Borziks through the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, who have been helping Ukrainian refugees resettle in 100 Mile House. If you earmark the donations for airline tickets she said the money will be sent directly to them.

When the Borzicks arrive in Canada, Derepentigny said they’ll live with the Kozakovs on Cedar Avenue. Ihor and Viacheslav have already become friends and would be working together to support their families.

“They’re very hard working and have a hugely strong work ethic. They’re very good people,” Derepentigny said.

Derepentigny said they also plan to accept the donation of air miles for the Borzicks. However, she was unable to confirm how this would be done before the Free Press went to print. For more information, she invites the community to contact her at janederepentigny@gmail.com.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House