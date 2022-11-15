9 firearms, 8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms seized on rural property in Greenwood

Three people were arrested as charges considered by BC Prosecution Service

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Three people are facing possible charges after an investigation near Grand Forks led investigators to a rural property in Greenwood where multiple firearms, magic mushrooms and cannabis was found.

Specialized officers from the South East District and national weapons enforcement team assisted Midway RCMP and other nearby detachments at a home on Lind Creek Road on Monday (Nov. 14), police said in a statement the next day.

Nine firearms were seized, including a prohibited firearm, as as well as eight garbage bags filled with psilocybin mushrooms and two plastic containers of alleged illicit cannabis.

A 64-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman of Greenwood were arrested and have since been released following a bail hearing on multiple conditions, including not to possess any firearms or ammunition.

Because no charges have been officially laid by the BC Prosecution Service, the identities of the trio have not been released.

