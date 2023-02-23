The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Patrol officers issue 90- and 30-day driving bans on Wednesday night

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsimpaired drivingPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road
Next story
Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Just Posted

Guinevere Rolland showed off her Easter Bonnett at last year’s What’s Hoppening event in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spring Fling coming to 100 Mile House

The winding Loon Lake Road can be a challenging one for drivers, especially in winter. (Photo credit: Google maps)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Rob Diether sells flowers for CEED’s Organic Greenhouse at the 100 Mile House Farmers’ Market. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers Market heading back to Birch Avenue

Bonhomme de Neige will have to wait until next week to compete in the Nordics Mascot Races after the Family Fun Day event was postponed due to heavy snow. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Nordics Lodge closed Thursday due to weather conditions