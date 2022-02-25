70 Mile seeks Firehall funds

The countdown is on for the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

Dennis Huber, president of the 70 Mile House Firefighters Association, said the department plans to ramp up efforts to convince the B.C. government and local MLA Jackie Tegart to intervene and stop the Thompson-Nicola Regional District from cutting off its taxation funding.

The department currently receives $30,000 annually in taxation from the TNRD but operates independently, as per a voter referendum in 2015.

“It started because we have no reliable source of income to purchase things here at the hall,” Huber said. “This is our last year. Beyond that we have to figure out we will fund the department.”

The TNRD announced the move two years ago, citing potential liability issues, noting independent fire departments are not under their control they aren’t subject to the same level of training and other standards. However, if 70 Mile were to join the TNRD it would need a tax base of at least $150,000 to ensure it can meet standings in terms of training and equipment upgrades as per the B.C. Structure Firefighter Competency & Training Playbook.

Collecting that much money would be impossible with such a small tax base, Huber said. 70 Mile is among several independent fire departments in the South Cariboo that operate as incorporated or unincorporated societies.

“All we want is for the TNRD to say ‘yes, they will continue to collect the taxes the community has voted them to have,” Huber said. “The body having the legality is the society running the fire hall.”

The department has 10 full-time members who do regular training as well as a reserve of firefighters who can be called to put on breathing apparatus or man the pumps, Huber said. The fire department also takes advantage of all funding sources, but the $30,000 from the TNRD is a big help in providing necessary items such as hoses and turnout gear or upgrading its 30-year-old hall.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House