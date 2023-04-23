70 Mile community club fundraising for new kitchen

The 70 Mile Community Club was in charge of the kitchen at the South Cariboo Equestrian Association new and used tack sale in Lone Butte over the weekend. Sally Watson said the money raised from the concession will go towards kitchen upgrades at the community hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 70 Mile Community Club worked a fundraiser at the South Cariboo Equestrian Association new and used tack sale in Lone Butte over the weekend.

Sally Watson was one of those on hand to work the concession for the event as part of the organization’s efforts to raise money to upgrade the hall’s kitchen.

“We are frantically trying to raise enough money to change their antiquated kitchen into a commercial kitchen so that we can give cooking lessons and hopefully teach people how to eat more healthfully like diabetic diets and diabetic cooking, maybe teaching them about different foods for pain relief, things like that.”

While there are some individuals who have some skills to do the teaching, Watson said it will “take the village.”

The flooring has been ordered and the club is now looking for a commercial range and vent hood. She estimates they are about $20,000 away from reaching their goal.

There have been two Cabin Fever fundraisers so far this spring with the third and final one being held April 22.

“They are pub afternoons. We sell lunches and beer and wine and do meat draws and 50/50 draws,” she said. They were doing them along with the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC ) before the access centre decided the hall needed the money more than they did right now.

With the pub in 70 Mile opening at the beginning of May, the Cabin Fever afternoons will come to an end.

The pub has agreed to let the community club continue holding meat draws on the second Saturday of every month.

“We don’t lose out and we don’t have the responsibility of buying our own insurance and our own liquor license and everything like that. We won’t make as much money but it only takes two volunteers to do the meat draws so you’re not burning out your volunteers,” said Watson.

She is currently taking a grant writing course as part of the ongoing fundraising efforts.



