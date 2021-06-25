7 days straight with fewer than 100 new B.C. COVID-19 cases

Recreational travel is picking up in B.C., with the COVID-19 advisory against inter-provincial travel expected to lift on July 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. public health teams reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the seventh day of fewer than 100 new infections province-wide as summer travel begins to pick up.

Active infections have declined to 1,096 as of June 25, with 108 people in hospital, down from 113 in the last 24 hours. There are 37 people in intensive care, three more than Thursday, and two more people have died with coronavirus-related conditions.

Some pop-up vaccination clinics have been moved indoors to escape the heat, and people who have an appointment are advised to check the location and prepare with hats, sunscreen and water. Adult vaccination with at least one dose is up to 77.6 per cent, and one in four people 12 and older have received two doses.

Of the new cases, 24 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 29 are in Fraser Health, four are in Island Health, 13 are in Interior Health and two are in Northern Health.

“This weekend, with the anticipated extreme hot weather throughout the province, we remind everyone in British Columbia to stay cool and hydrated – whether you will be going to a vaccine clinic or spending time with friends and family outside,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement June 25. “Just as we have taken care of our neighbours, seniors and Elders during the COVID-19 pandemic, they may also need some assistance this weekend. Let’s continue to support each other with kindness and compassion, and help our friends and family get their vaccines safely.”

