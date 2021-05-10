More than 14,800 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at clinics in Williams Lake, Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, West Chilcotin, 100 Mile House and Clinton as of Friday, May 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

6,000-plus people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Williams Lake, and in 100 Mile House

Interior Health Authority provide the numbers up to May 7, 2021

As of Friday, May 7 more than 6,000 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in the Williams Lake area and in the 100 Mile House area.

Interior Health Authority confirmed 6,656 vaccines have been administered at clinics in Williams Lake, 6,427 in 100 Mile House, 121 in Alexis Creek, 471 in Big Lake, 478 in Horsefly, 163 in the West Chilcotin and 568 in Clinton.

Anyone age 18 and up is encouraged to register for their vaccine appointment by visiting the provincial government website 24/7 or by phoning 1-833-838-2323, seven days a week between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can also register in person at a Service BC office.

In Williams Lake the vaccine clinic continues to be housed at Thompson Rivers University on Western Avenue, at the 100 Mile House community hall and at the Clinton Health Centre.

Across the Interior Health region, 335,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in a co-ordinated effort between Interior Health and First Nations Health Authority. Additionally, 16, 583 second doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.






