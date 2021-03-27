VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)

One person is dead after a series of stabbings took place Saturday afternoon “within and outside” the Lynn Valley Library, said North Vancouver RCMP.

The suspect – who appears to have acted alone – is now in custody.

Six people were taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services. It is not clear if the person who died is one of them.

Two supervising vehicles came with 11 ambulances dispatched to Lynn Valley Road and 29th Avenue just after 1:45 p.m.

Footage circulating on social media shows a man, holding a knife, being swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road.

Steve Mossop – who saw the takedown – had stopped his car when he and his partner saw a woman covered in blood next to the library.

He said they thought she’d been in a car accident but she said she’d just been stabbed by a man.

Mossop said they saw several injured victims within 100 metres of each other.

“It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in (the suspect’s) path happened to be victimized,” he said.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom. A random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The attacks pose no ongoing threat to the public, police said, still on the lookout for more potential victims.

Witnesses are asked to call the RCMP at 604-985-1311.

#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021

North Vancouver District Public Library tweeted the branch would be closed for the rest of the day, “due to an incident in the area.”

The library did not divulge details of what occurred but asked the public to avoid the location.

– with files from Canadian Press

Due to an incident in the area, Lynn Valley Library is closed for the rest of the day. Please avoid the area – thank you. pic.twitter.com/t8NFDsjFqX — North Vancouver District Public Library (@nvdpl) March 27, 2021



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

