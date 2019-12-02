$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

The funding was announced by Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in 100 Mile House on Dec. 2. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

$50 million dollars is now available for high-speed internet projects in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.

This the largest-ever funding intake of the Connecting British Columbia program.

“Many of our rural and Indigenous communities, traditionally dependent on resource industries like forestry, are working hard to diversify and strengthen their economies. Not having access to high-speed internet can be an incredible challenge for businesses looking to make investments or hire new workers,” said Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Extending the reach of our digital infrastructure into new areas of the province supports the creation of new opportunities for investment and business growth that help rural communities thrive.”

More to come.

Government officials are looking to expand high-speed internet access in rural, remote and Indigenous communities through the Interior of British Columbia.

Investments to further connect rural and indigenous communities were announced today (Dec. 2) inside the District of 100 Mile House council chambers.

“It’s an exciting day,” said Ravi Kahlon, parliamentary secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.